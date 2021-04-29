Committee constituted to ascertain facts behind suicide incident of cop

A three-member fact finding committee headed by Additional Inspector General of Police - Establishment and Training Sindh has been constituted to ascertain the facts and circumstances that led to the suicide incident of Sub-Inspector Muzaffar Ali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :A three-member fact finding committee headed by Additional Inspector General of Police - Establishment and Training Sindh has been constituted to ascertain the facts and circumstances that led to the suicide incident of Sub-Inspector Muzaffar Ali.

According to an order issued by AIGP Operations on Thursday, the committee, that is tasked to submit its report in seven days, would fix the responsibility of any police official who contributed in any way to happening of the said incident. The committee shall also recommend departmental and legal action against the delinquents.

Besides, the committee has also been tasked to suggest comprehensive course of action and mechanism in future to avoid such unfortunate incidents.

Meanwhile, the spokesman to Sindh police added that the police leadership has assured the affected family of the late Sub-Inspector of all possible financial assistance and cooperation.

Earlier, Sub-Inspector, Telecommunication Sindh Police, Mirpurkhas, Muzaffar Ali, had committed suicide attempt in front of Central Police Office Karachi on Monday (April 26th) by setting himself on fire and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at hospital on Tuesday.

The deceased cop had sustained 41% burn injuries in the incident.

According to a Sindh Police spokesperson, two inquiries were underway against deceased Sub-Inspector Muzaffar Ali, in connection with harassment of a lady cop and a fatal accident involving a government vehicle.

ASP Hyderabad and DSP Telecom Mirpurkhas were conducting an inquiry into the harassment of an official while a government vehicle was being used by his son in Karachi. A passerby was killed in an accident with the said government vehicle. DSP Telecommunication in his inquiry report held the late sub-inspector responsible for the harassment of the female cop and in the light of the report, on April 23, he was suspended from and further inquiries were ordered. Due to suspension and other inquiries, Sub-Inspector Muzaffar Ali was under severe mental pressure and took extreme step.