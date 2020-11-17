Committee constituted to commission Sewerage Treatment Plant in DIKhan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) ::Commissioner Yahya Akhunzada Tuesday said that "Sewerage Treatment Plant" was a first ever project in the province that would clean filthy water for use in crops irrigation and to overcome water pollution in the region.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding commissioning of the plant that was attended by Deputy Commission, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Superintendent and XEN of Public Health Engineering Department, Chief Executive Water and Sanitation Authority and representatives of the public departments.

Commissioner constituted a five-member monitoring committee for the project and announced members of the committee. The committee would submit a report to Commissioner regarding identification of the site and concerns of area citizenry to save the project from future conflicts.

Yahya Akhunzada said that the provincial government has taken keen interest in the project and it would soon be inaugurated to facilitate the area people. He said that work on the plant would be started soon after receipt of a report by the concerned committee.