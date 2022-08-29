UrduPoint.com

Committee Constituted To Evaluate Govt Schools Performance In GB

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2022 | 11:48 PM

Committee constituted to evaluate govt schools performance in GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Considering the performance of government schools in the SSC 2022 results, a committee was constituted to ascertain the reasons behind the poor performance of government school students in federal board exams.

According to report published by the office of Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani, the committee was tasked to evaluate the results by looking into the issues of government schools which led to dismal performance, so that these poor results may not be repeated next time.

The Committee examined the data with the help of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Islamabad (FBISE) and identified the gaps which resulted in low performance in Matric exams. Based on the findings of the committee, the recommendations have been shared with all concerned for implementations, report added.

Chief Secretary will review the progress on implementation status besides the report will also be made public. Key recommendations of the report are as followed: 1-The government of Gilgit Baltistan is taking and executing the following decisions immediately to improve the present paradigm of education in GB.

2-All data will be compiled school-wise, and each school will be categorized based on performance,Schools with the lowest performance will be targeted and focused on 3-A high-level committee will be setup to review the school manual, with the revised manual being shared with all schools.

4-This committee will also re-assess recruitment policy across GB and the method to select head teachers and principals.

5-They will share recommendations on how to improve the recruitment process and ensure merit in selecting head teachers and principals.

6-A program will be launched to take on university students who will volunteer to teach Mathematics, English and the sciences to students of government schools.

7-A diagnostic test based on MCQs will be undertaken for students of 9th and 10th grades to assess their weaknesses.

8-In light of the result of the diagnostic test, remedial classes will start focusing on Mathematics, English and sciences. These classes will be one month long and will allow students to revise and work on topics they feel deficient in.

