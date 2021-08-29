Committee constituted to get proposals on FDA Master Plan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Dr Faisal Azeem constituted a 8-member committee to get suggestions on FDA Master Plan Faisalabad and review objections against it.

A spokesman for the FDA said on Sunday that Director Town Planning-I Asma Mohsan was nominated as convener/focal person for the committee while among its other members include Director Town Planning-II Mehr Ayub, Director Planning & Development Hasan Zaheer, Deputy Director Town Planning-II Raheel Zafar, Deputy Director Planning-I Iqra Murtaza, Assistant Director Town Planning-II Ahmad Ibraheem, Assistant Director Town Planning-I Faran Siddique and Assistant Director GIS Muhammad Abdullah.

This committee will submit its report after hearing and reviewing all proposal, suggestions and objectionsso that Master Plan Faisalabad could be finalized for development of the metropolis for next 20 years,he added.