Committee Constituted To Look Into Matters Of Defunct FDA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has constituted a committee for resolving any possible difficulty regarding dissolution of the defunct FATA Development Authority (FDA).

In a notification issued here Tuesday by Establishment, and Administrative Department, Secretary Establishment has been nominated as Chairman of the committee while Secretary Finance, Secretary Law, and Secretary Administrative Department would act as member.

