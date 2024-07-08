Open Menu

Committee Constituted To Plan Beautification Of Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 07:15 PM

A committee has been constituted to develop a comprehensive plan for beautification of the Federal Capital on the directions of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa

The committee will comprise CDA officers, environmental experts, and other professionals.

The committee is tasked with providing recommendations for both short-term and long-term plans to enhance the beauty of Islamabad.

The chairman directed that the installation of a dancing fountain in Ankara Park should be completed within one month.

Additionally, he instructed that a plan for installing a dancing fountain in Lake View Park be submitted immediately.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa also directed that the member of IT and the member of engineering should submit plans for installing fountains with modern technology.

