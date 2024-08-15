Committee Constituted To Probe Abduction Of An Alleged Foreign National
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2024 | 08:46 PM
The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday made notable progress in a troubling case involving abduction and sexual assault
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday made notable progress in a troubling case involving abduction and sexual assault. The incident was first reported when a woman was found on Wednesday, abandoned with her hands and feet bound within the Aabpara police station limits.
According to a police spokesperson, the woman who initially identified herself as Farwa and asserted that she was a Belgian citizen who had arrived in Pakistan in January 2024, has now been confirmed as Farwa Kayani, Daughter of Sultan Farid Kayani age 44 years a resident of Rawalpindi. Despite her claims of foreign nationality, the Belgian Embassy has denied any record of her entry into the country. This discrepancy has raised significant doubts about her alleged foreign identity.
The investigation into her case is being spearheaded by a special committee led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Arsalan Shahzaib. The committee is delving into the motives behind Farwa Kayani’s claim of foreign nationality and the nature of the allegations she made.
Farwa Kayani, whose age was earlier said to be 28 years old, has been receiving medical treatment at Polyclinic Hospital after being discovered in a state of distress on Street No. 33, G6/1, Saddar Road.
According to the police spokesperson, there is currently no evidence supporting her claim of being a foreigner, and her statements have been marked by several inconsistencies. Concerns have also been raised about her mental state, particularly since she is fluent in urdu and Punjabi, which contradicts her claim of being a foreign tourist.
The Islamabad Capital Police have urged the public to avoid speculation and refrain from sharing unverified information on social media. They assure that the senior command of the Islamabad Police is fully committed to uncovering the truth behind this complex and troubling case.
APP/rzr-mkz
