Committee constituted to probe delay in cable linking, nonfunctioning tube-well

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza Aslam directed district heads of all public departments to serve for welfare of people besides perform duties on time with extra zeal and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza Aslam directed district heads of all public departments to serve for welfare of people besides perform duties on time with extra zeal and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

He expressed these viewed while addressing an open-katcheri held here Wednesday at Totano Bandai, tehsil Kabal.

On the occasion, a two-member committee was constituted to investigate delay in cable linking on electricity pole and non functioning of newly installed tube-well of Public Health Department.

The committee was directed to submit its report on the matters within four days.

The people of the areas informed the DC about their problems which included Kalot Road, Irrigation, Health, education and upgrading Police Check-post.

The DC taking the notices of the problems, issued on the spot directives for their resolution. He said that it is a duty of each and every public servant to address core problems of people adding available resources would be utilized to achieve the objective.