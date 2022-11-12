UrduPoint.com

Committee Constituted To Probe "Illegal Appointments" Of Class-IV In Mardan

Published November 12, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituted an inquiry committee to probe the matter of "illegal appointments" of Class-IV and their subsequent adjustments against gender specific posts at District Health Office, Mardan.

In a notification issued by Secretary Health KP, here, on Saturday stated that Provincial Coordinator Lady Health Workers, Dr Saeedur Rehman, and Deputy Director Financial Management Information Unit (FMIU) Finance Department, Shahabud Din would act as members of the committee.

The committee has been directed to submit its report within three days.

