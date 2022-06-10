Committee constituted to probe killing of transgender

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Director General Law and Human Rights D I Khan, Anila Mehfooz Durrani has constituted a committee to conduct inquiry into murder of transgender, Sheeza.

The committee would work under the headship of Deputy Director, Maqsood Ali and present the report within seven days besides providing assistance to court.

Anila Durrani has said that no one was above the law and the directorate would strive to ensure supremacy of law and protection of basic rights.

She said that transgender community was part of the society and steps would be taken to ensure their protection.