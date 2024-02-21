Committee constituted to provide free legal assistance to needy people

The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), on the suggestion of the Islamabad High Court Journalist Association (IHCJA), has constituted a committee comprising three lawyers and two journalists to provide free legal assistance to deserving people

The committee was formed with the aim to offer free legal support to individuals who cannot afford the expenses of legal procedures, as stated by the president of IHCBA, Naveed Malik, following a lunch held in honor of the newly elected cabinet of IHCBA.

Naveed Malik mentioned that the committee was established based on the proposal of IHCJA's president, Fayyaz Mehmood.