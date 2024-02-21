Committee Constituted To Provide Free Legal Assistance To Needy People
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 07:57 PM
The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), on the suggestion of the Islamabad High Court Journalist Association (IHCJA), has constituted a committee comprising three lawyers and two journalists to provide free legal assistance to deserving people
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), on the suggestion of the Islamabad High Court Journalist Association (IHCJA), has constituted a committee comprising three lawyers and two journalists to provide free legal assistance to deserving people.
The committee was formed with the aim to offer free legal support to individuals who cannot afford the expenses of legal procedures, as stated by the president of IHCBA, Naveed Malik, following a lunch held in honor of the newly elected cabinet of IHCBA.
Naveed Malik mentioned that the committee was established based on the proposal of IHCJA's president, Fayyaz Mehmood.
Recent Stories
Pollard, Vince help Kings saunter home against Zalmi
Two LESCO employees dismissed
Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for disables, transgenders
New NFC Award with enhanced share to reinvigorate provinces' economy: Khuhro
Punjab govt trying to bring more improvement in Children's Hospital Lahore: Mini ..
Renovation of nursing hostel,college to be completed at Rs 725 mln
HCCI facilitates traders for issuance of 250 pending food licenses: Adeel Siddiq ..
IHC sends Aleem Khan’s victory case back to ECP
38 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, unhygienic conditions
Naila Bhutto emphasis young girls to get vocational training
Punjab Assembly session to be convened soon to form new govt: Punjab Governor Mu ..
Newly appointed AC judge Nasir Javed Rana assumes charge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two LESCO employees dismissed9 minutes ago
-
Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for disables, transgenders10 minutes ago
-
New NFC Award with enhanced share to reinvigorate provinces' economy: Khuhro9 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt trying to bring more improvement in Children's Hospital Lahore: Minister10 minutes ago
-
Renovation of nursing hostel,college to be completed at Rs 725 mln9 minutes ago
-
HCCI facilitates traders for issuance of 250 pending food licenses: Adeel Siddiqui9 minutes ago
-
IHC sends Aleem Khan’s victory case back to ECP12 minutes ago
-
38 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, unhygienic conditions12 minutes ago
-
Naila Bhutto emphasis young girls to get vocational training12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly session to be convened soon to form new govt: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Reh ..16 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed AC judge Nasir Javed Rana assumes charge16 minutes ago
-
Resignation to not annul SJC's proceeding against judge: SC8 minutes ago