Committee Constituted To Provide Legal Aid To Families Of Missing Persons

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 08:40 PM

The Federal Government has constituted a special committee to provide legal aid to address the issues of families of missing persons, whose cases are under investigation in the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, in family law-related matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Federal Government has constituted a special committee to provide legal aid to address the issues of families of missing persons, whose cases are under investigation in the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, in family law-related matters.

According to a press release issued on Friday, the families of missing persons having any such issue, especially relating to NADRA regarding issuance of CNIC/Form-B for various purposes, may submit their grievances, in writing, to the special committee through any mode of communication, including email (coioed@gmail.

com) or WhatsApp (0321-5101070), followed by submission of hard copies.

The families may also visit and meet Saadia Rashid, Assistant Registrar of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, at the Directorate General Civil Defence Building, Mauve Area, Sector G-9/1, Islamabad on any working day, for the submission and discussion on their such issues.

