Committee Constituted To Regularize Contract Employees

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 12:52 PM

Committee constituted to regularize contract employees

Government has evolved plan to regularize contract employees and a committee has been constituted to regularize contract employees of ministries and divisions.Establishment division has issued notification regarding composition of committee

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) Government has evolved plan to regularize contract employees and a committee has been constituted to regularize contract employees of ministries and divisions.Establishment division has issued notification regarding composition of committee.

According to this notification advisor to Prime minister on institutional reforms has been nominated as head of the committee.Secretary establishment division, finance secretary, law secretary, secretary Railways and secretary power are too members of this committee. Joint secretary regulation establishment division has been appointed as secretary of the committee.

