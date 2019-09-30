Committee constituted to resolve moon sighting issue

A committee has been constituted to settle down the controversy of moon sighting, continued for a long time in the country here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :A committee has been constituted to settle down the controversy of moon sighting, continued for a long time in the country here on Monday.

The committee, headed by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, is tasked to remove all controversies in the way to celebrate Eidul Fitr on the same day across the country.

The members included Council for Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, Hanif Jalandhri, Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secretary religious affairs and two officers of the religious ministry included in the committee.

Lauding the preparation of lunar Calendar by the Ministry of Science and Technology, he said the final decision in this regard would be taken by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

The use of modern technology for moon sighting was beneficial and it was need of the hour, the minister said.

The committee sought the opinions of Ulema, representatives of different departments over Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and lunar calendar.

The meeting was attended by CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Mufti Shahab uddin Popalzai, Wafaq-ul-Madaris, representatives of provincial departments, Suparco and Metereological department.