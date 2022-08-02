UrduPoint.com

Committee Constituted To Settle Repatriation Issue Of 300 Female Teachers Under Wedlock Policy

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Committee constituted to settle repatriation issue of 300 female teachers under wedlock policy

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education, Professional Training Division Zeb Jaffar Tuesday informed the House that the government has constituted a special committee to settle the repatriation issue of 300 female teachers working on deputation on wedlock policy working for 14 to 28 years in Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education, Professional Training Division Zeb Jaffar Tuesday informed the House that the government has constituted a special committee to settle the repatriation issue of 300 female teachers working on deputation on wedlock policy working for 14 to 28 years in Federal Directorate of education (FDE).

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice in the National Assembly, Zeb Jaffar said the decision was taken in high powered meeting held in the Ministry in which all the stake holder were participated.

The Parliamentary Secretary said the ministry was committed to resolve the issue as soon as possible on priority basis and on humanitarian grounds.

While as far the pension of the teachers was concerned, the pension had already been given by their parent department.

Zeb Jaffar requested Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to refer the matter to the committee concerned in which all the stakeholders would discuss and include their input as it was the issue of 300 families.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that it was very important matter as the teachers of had also staged protest in front of Parliament to get their right.

Later, the Speaker referred the matter to the committee concerned and urged the members to resolve the issue of 300 female teachers working on deputation on wedlock policy in the Federal Directorate of Education.

Meanwhile, Member National Assembly Dr Fehmida Mirza said that it was the tradition of the House that if the treasury benches and opposition members were given equal time to speak in the National Assembly.

Dr Fehmida said that in a tragic incident which took place in Lasbela, six Pakistani soldiers were martyred during provision of relief to the flood effectees in Balochistan.

"In my point of view the government should dedicated the session for discussion on the tragic incident in which six nation's hero have martyrs so that all the members can participate in the discussion," she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Balochistan Protest Martyrs Shaheed Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Education Flood Parliament Lasbela All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Imran polluted youth's mind with foreign money, sa ..

Imran polluted youth's mind with foreign money, says Javed Latif

1 minute ago
 PSA announces record prize money following 2021-22 ..

PSA announces record prize money following 2021-22 season

1 minute ago
 England recall Robinson for first two South Africa ..

England recall Robinson for first two South Africa Tests

1 minute ago
 Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh 3rd T20 scores

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh 3rd T20 scores

1 minute ago
 Four more Pakistan athletes out of medal race

Four more Pakistan athletes out of medal race

7 minutes ago
 Ahsan for developing dashboards to monitor economi ..

Ahsan for developing dashboards to monitor economic activities daily

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.