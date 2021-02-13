UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committee Decides Procedure To Probe Vote Buying In Senate Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 01:44 PM

Committee decides procedure to probe vote buying in Senate elections

The committee constituted by the Prime Minister, Imran Khan to probe the vote buying in the 2018 Senate elections in its first meeting held Saturday decided the procedure to be followed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The committee constituted by the Prime Minister, Imran Khan to probe the vote buying in the 2018 Senate elections in its first meeting held Saturday decided the procedure to be followed.

The committee was comprised of Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari and Advisor to PM on Accountability and Interior Shehzad Akbar.

The committee�recognised the undermining of democracy by vote purchasing especially in senate elections which have been regularly subjected to this malpractice, said a news release issued here.

The committee decided to make Minister of Human Rights office as the secretariat of the committee and decided the procedure to be followed.

The committee decided to invite the journalist who released the video on the media and to request those who might have first hand information or knowledge of the incident to share it with the committee either in writing or in person.�The committee would probe who were the beneficiaries of the purchased votes and who allegedly provided the money to purchase the votes of MPAs. The committee would also recommend actions to be taken.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Senate Prime Minister Technology Democracy Vote Money 2018 Media Share

Recent Stories

President emphasizes need for regional peace to al ..

4 minutes ago

Internet facility still slow in IIOJK

58 seconds ago

Over Half of US Citizens Want to See Trump Out of ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Customs, first Certified Agile government or ..

18 minutes ago

UPDATE 2 - Moscow Paralyzed by Huge Traffic Jams i ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 58 lives, infects 1,262 more peopl ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.