Committee Decides Technical Inspection Of Blast Site, Places Impacted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, accompanying City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Dogar and the inquiry committee, visited the gas bowser blast site here on Friday and it was decided that the site and the places where its impact had caused damage should undergo technical inspection.
The DC, CPO and inquiry committee convener, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abu Bakar, and committee members also met the affected people, says an official release.
Bukhari said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered a detailed inquiry encompassing all aspects and a comprehensive report would be submitted including recommendations on how to prevent such mishaps in future.
“We will reach all the accused and mafias involved in the mishap,” Muhammad Ali Bukhari said adding that the inquiry report would be compiled after analysing all aspects.
DC commended police and other law enforcement agencies for extending full cooperation to the district administration in the blast investigations.
He said that aid has already been extended to the affected people and promised that houses damaged by the blast would be rehabilitated soon.
A crackdown was already in progress in the district targeting illegal LPG business operations.
