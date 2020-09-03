Committee defers five science related legislative bills due to unavailability of movers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology Wednesday deferred five Legislative Bills till the next meeting due to unavailability of the movers.

The bills include "The National Institute of Oceanography (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (moved by Mr. Amjid Ali Khan, MNA),The Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (moved by Mr. Amjid Ali Khan, MNA),The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority Bill, 2019 (moved by Mr. Amjid Ali Khan, MNA) and The National University of Technology (Amendment) Bill, 20l8 (moved by Mr. Riaz Fatyana, MNA) The committee also deferred "The University of Engineering and Emerging Technology Bill, 2020" (Government Bill) till next meeting.

The committee was briefed by Rector, NUST , Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI(M), (Retd) about the role of National Institute of Oceanography (NIO).

The Rector informed that NIO is an autonomous organization under the administrative control of the Ministry of Science and Technology and was established through a Resolution in 1982.

He also briefed on NUST and apprised that the university gives admission on Merit basis to those qualified students who obtained 60% marks.

He added that the university provides four years degree program in just Rs.

800,000 rupees and also provides 1800 scholarships to the students yearly.

Briefing about the salient features of the university, Director (M&C) NUST said the objective of the establishment of a new state of the technology research university is to provide a platform for research and innovation leading to industrial development of Pakistan.

The proposed university would be a post graduate and doctoral research university which would house various centers of excellence in the cutting edge fields of Science and Technology and a state of the art technology Park.

The students will be enrolled as regular students of associated university and they will receive Masters and PhD degree as per international standards and university regulation.

The committee visited the various Departments/Centers of the University and also get briefing in detailed in N-ovative Center about COVID-19 kit, ventilator and Stunt Techno.

The committee also visited RAPIDIVE Center, where representative of RAPIDIVE briefed the Committee that 1st Pakistani University to transfer technology to industry as per best international practices, contribution to knowledge economy, Agriculture App Technology where farmers can get information about farming and water requirement etc.