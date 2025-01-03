Committee Develops Curriculum Of BS, MS Courses Of Psychology
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan organized a National Curriculum Review Committee at Islamia University of Bahawalpur.
The Higher Education Commission through its academic division accomplished the task of developing the curriculum of BS and MS in Psychology. D.G. Curriculum Dr. Amjad Hussain chaired the review committee. Through rigorous scientific discussion, the committee gave valuable suggestions for modifying the psychology curriculum. A panel of experts from various universities across Pakistan participated actively, providing valuable insights into modernizing psychology education.
During the two-day session, participants engaged in detailed deliberations to refine the eligibility criteria, Program Learning Outcomes, Scheme of Studies, and Course Learning Outcomes for both undergraduate and graduate programs.
Special focus was given to ensure that the curricula meet the evolving needs of the discipline and equip graduates to contribute meaningfully to academia, research, and the professional field. The committee thanked Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran for his cooperation in organizing the meeting at Islamia University of Bahawalpur and appreciated the role of the Higher Education Commission in promoting cooperation among experts to enhance the quality of psychology education in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi ALC expands global presence in 2025
DXB set for record-breaking start to 2025 with 4.3m guests in 15 days
Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates his Accession Day by honouring his wife Sheikha H ..
PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner to Boost Youth-Centric ICT In ..
World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Middle East’s sustainable citi ..
Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral
19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'
Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December
AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations
Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two bootleggers held2 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life2 minutes ago
-
Committee develops curriculum of BS, MS courses of psychology2 minutes ago
-
Murree residents call for protection of forests from timber mafia, wildfires2 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori takes notice of students' anxiety over BIEK exam results12 minutes ago
-
PC-I of Janana Mill Ground to be prepared very soon: KP assembly body12 minutes ago
-
January 4 to be observed as "Kashmiri Children Day" across AJK12 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed DS Railways apprised about business community problems12 minutes ago
-
Three brothers arrested in Layyah in honour killing case12 minutes ago
-
IHC decides 10,571 cases during 202422 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on market violations: Rs. 5.9M fines imposed42 minutes ago
-
Romina emphasizes collaborative efforts to tackle climate vulnerabilities in Pakistan52 minutes ago