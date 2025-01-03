Committee develops curriculum of BS, MS courses of psychology

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan organized a National Curriculum Review Committee at Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The Higher Education Commission through its academic division accomplished the task of developing the curriculum of BS and MS in Psychology. D.G. Curriculum Dr. Amjad Hussain chaired the review committee. Through rigorous scientific discussion, the committee gave valuable suggestions for modifying the psychology curriculum. A panel of experts from various universities across Pakistan participated actively, providing valuable insights into modernizing psychology education.

During the two-day session, participants engaged in detailed deliberations to refine the eligibility criteria, Program Learning Outcomes, Scheme of Studies, and Course Learning Outcomes for both undergraduate and graduate programs.

Special focus was given to ensure that the curricula meet the evolving needs of the discipline and equip graduates to contribute meaningfully to academia, research, and the professional field. The committee thanked Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran for his cooperation in organizing the meeting at Islamia University of Bahawalpur and appreciated the role of the Higher Education Commission in promoting cooperation among experts to enhance the quality of psychology education in Pakistan.