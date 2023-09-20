Open Menu

Committee Directed To Resolve Obstacles Immediately Faced By Labor Force Moving Abroad: Jawad

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 05:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik on Wednesday directed the Manpower Export Coordination Committee to ensure immediate measures for resolving all obstacles faced by labor force moving abroad.

The Manpower Export Coordination Committee meeting was held here chaired by SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik, a news release said.

Malik said effective implementation of any policy was essential for prompt public service delivery, whereas the committee members should deliberate on coherent and actionable road map to boost country's manpower exports.

The SAPM said the road map should also define timelines along with expected concrete results for timely delivery of facilities to the public.

Malik said the majority of Pakistan's population consisted of the youth, adding, "Our youth have tremendous potential to excel in any field. There is a need to harness the talents and skills of the youth in foreign languages and modern technology."

