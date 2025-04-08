Committee Directs Timely Completion Of Electricity Provision Projects In Chitral
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The meeting of Mini Micro Hydel Power Houses Committee chaired by Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Surayia Bibi here Tuesday directed timely completion of electricity provision projects in Chitral.
The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Chitral, Haseeb-ur-Rehman Khan, contractors, committee members and officials of Agha Khan Rural Support Program.
The meeting discussed ongoing development work, rehabilitation activities and hindrances in completion of electricity provision projects.
Chairing the meeting, Deputy Speaker directed early completion of electricity provision projects and said that compromise on these projects would not be made as electricity is foremost requirement of people in these areas.
She also directed expediting rehabilitation work and emphasized measures for proper monitoring and ensuring quality f work. She also directed relevant officials to present a progress report in next meeting of the committee.
