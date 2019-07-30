UrduPoint.com
Committee Directs WAPDA To Submit Details Of Royalty Payment To KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 07:15 PM

Committee directs WAPDA to submit details of royalty payment to KP

Senate, standing committee on water resources directed WAPDA to review details of payment of electricity royalty made to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under A.G.N. Qazi formula

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) Senate, standing committee on water resources directed WAPDA to review details of payment of electricity royalty made to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under A.G.N.

Qazi formula.The meeting was chaired by Senator Shamim Afridi, and attended by Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani and senior officers of the Ministry of Water Resources, WAPDA, NEPRA along with all concerned.The committee also asks WAPDA to furnish the figures regarding the remaining amoun, which is to be paid to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on account of electricity royalty in the next meeting of the committee .

While discussing the Naulong Dam Project it was revealed that the process of ADB funding could not proceed for want of concurrence from Government of Balochistan regarding implementation of Command Area Development.

The Committee recommended that the Government of Balochistan and WAPDA get together and decide who takes ownership of the project.Senator Usman Khan Kakar raised the issue of the Khazana Dam and questioned the reason for change of location. He demanded that those responsible for this be summoned in the next meeting.

