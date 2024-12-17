Committee discuss matters relating to establish Police Training School in DI Khan

The first meeting of committee constituted by provincial cabinet to establish Police Training School in DI Khan held its meeting here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The first meeting of committee constituted by provincial cabinet to establish Police Training School in DI Khan held its meeting here Tuesday.

The meeting that was chaired by Local Government Minister, Arshad Ayub was also attended by CM's aide on Anti-Corruption, Musaddiq Abbasi, Additional Secretary Home, Qasim Jadoon, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera and concerned officials.

On the occasion, the meeting was briefed about measures to establish police training school in Dera and to acquire land for this purpose.

Chairing the meeting, provincial minister directed to follow prescribed rules and procedure and took decisions with consent of all concerned departments.

He said that the nine acre land on which constructions have already been made is property of livestock department adding that home and police authorities should provide alternate land to livestock department to reduce losses.

He said that all the decisions taken in this connection would be presented to provincial cabinet and final plan would be devised after consultation with KP Chief Minister. He said that all the demands and suggestions for establishment of police training school should be forwarded to the committee for proper consideration.