Committee Discusses Plan To Reduce Edibles' Prices

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 06:55 PM

An emergency meeting of the district price control committee was held here on Wednesday to discuss measures to reduce prices of edibles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :An emergency meeting of the district price control committee was held here on Wednesday to discuss measures to reduce prices of edibles.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad presided over the meeting while Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abid Hussain, AC City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, DO Industries Shahbaz Khan, representatives of whole-sellers, retailers, merchant association and others attended it.

The DC said that the district administration was vigilant for provision of relief to people. He said that a comprehensive plan was being chalked out to reduce prices of ghee, flour, sugar, chicken and other edible items.

He asked traders to extend cooperation to the district administration in this regard.

He directed the price control magistrates to ensure display of price lists at prominent places at the shops and take legal action against hoarders and profiteers.

