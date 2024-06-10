Committee emphasizes implementation for anti-rape act

(@FahadShabbir)

A special committee on anti-rape on Monday emphasized the need for implementing anti-rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021 and collaborative efforts of the institutions in combating sexual violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) A special committee on anti-rape on Monday emphasized the need for implementing anti-rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021 and collaborative efforts of the institutions in combating sexual violence.

Chairperson of the Special Committee, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq presided over a pivotal meeting to review the Implementation of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021 and discuss the development of the National Sex Offenders Register (SOR), said a press release.

The Special Committee reviewed data from Police, Prosecution, Courts and Home departments all across Pakistan and key actions were identified for improving investigations and prosecutions of sex offences.

The chairperson of the Anti-Rape special committee emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in combating sexual violence, stating, "Ensuring justice for survivors of sexual violence is our top priority.

The Special Committee is working closely with Federal and Provincial Agencies in order to improve compliance with Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021 to ensure that both resources and processes are in place to support vulnerable victims.”

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Law and Justice, Provincial Home Departments, Provincial Law Enforcement Agencies, Civil Society Organisations, NADRA and the National Police Bureau.

Their collective participation highlights the integrated approach necessary to tackle the pervasive issue of sexual violence effectively.

Key actions were identified for ensuring rigorous investigations and swift trials under the Act, reinforcing the government's resolve to uphold the rights and dignity of survivors.

Primary focus will be placed on improving investigations by maximizing the number of cases referred to designated Anti-Rape Crisis Cell (ARCC) and Special Sexual Offenses Investigation Units (SSOIUs) and improving the timelines for deciding cases to ensure swift justice is delivered to survivors of sex offences.

The periodic review process will also be utilized to track convictions of sex offenders from across Pakistan being added to the Sex Offenders Register, which is a valuable tool for safeguarding communities by assisting in investigation and prosecution of sex offences and deterring potential offenders.

Jawwad Raza Sultan, the focal person and member Special Committee and Section Officer of the Anti Rape Cell at the Ministry of Law and Justice, presented data to the Special Committee on the compliance with the Anti Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021.

The information was gathered from Anti Rape Crisis Cells, Prosecutor Generals, Special Sexual Offenses Investigation Units (SSOIUs), and Special Courts throughout Pakistan.

He also informed the committee about the weaknesses in the system/processes and suggested ways to address them effectively.

Furthermore, he briefed the Special Committee on key priority actions needed to ensure proper and comprehensive performance management of the nationwide compliance with the mandate of Act, as enunciated by Section 15 of the Anti Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021. The Special Committee unanimously agreed with its conclusions and the way forward suggested.