Committee Ensuring Coordination Among Provinces, Centre On CPEC: Sher Arbab

Committee ensuring coordination among provinces, centre on CPEC: Sher Arbab

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Sher Ali Arbab Thursday said that the committee was ensuring coordination among the provinces and the centre to harness benefits of the mega initiative

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Sher Ali Arbab Thursday said that the committee was ensuring coordination among the provinces and the centre to harness benefits of the mega initiative.

He was speaking at a seminar 'Regional Dialogue on the role of Parliament in enhancing investments, trade and industrial development under CPEC', here at a local hotel.

He said that CPEC was being executed in different phases and its first phase was focused on infrastructure development and road connectivity throughout the country and various projects had been completed on time in that phase.

He said that CPEC had entered its 3rd phase.

The seminar was arranged with the collaboration of the Punjab board of Investment, Nation Assembly Secretariat, Planning and Development Board and Friedrish Ebert Stiftung Pakistan and attended by Acting Council General China, provincial ministers, members of parliament and investors from both countries.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said special economic zones in Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad was the Chinese investment under CPEC and the best facilities were being provided to the local and foreign investors as all the hurdles relating to red-tapism have also been removed.

Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong, while addressing the seminar through video-link, said Pakistan-China friendship was spreading over decades and economic cooperation was increasing with every passing movement.

He further said numerous infrastructure projects had also been completed under CPEC in Punjab relating to industries, transport and energy sector.

Later on, a dialogue was also held relating to agriculture, industry and other sectors and experts gave their proposals reiterating to enhance cooperation in the technology sector and initiating joint ventures with Chinese companies.

