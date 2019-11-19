Committee expresses concern over absence of Minster, Secretary

The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services and Regulation has expressed concern over absence of Minster of Health, Secretary Ministry of National Health Services and Regulation and DG Health

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th November, 2019) The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services and Regulation has expressed concern over absence of Minster of Health, Secretary Ministry of National Health Services and Regulation and DG Health.The Committee showed concern on the absence of relevant authorities and it ended on a note of protest.

Members asserted that this meeting cannot convene unless the Ministry is serious about resolving the issue of the masses.They said that this is a breach of privilege of Parliament and only through Parliamentary committee recommendations things can progress.

The matter was brought to the notice of the Chairman Senate in the presence of the Leader of the House, Senator Shibli Faraz as in Committee's view; it was a breach of privilege. Honourable Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and the Leader of the House, Senator Shibli Faraz took serious notice of this issue.

Chairman Senate assured the members that strict action will be taken against the Minister of Health, Secretary Ministry of National Health Services and Regulation and DG Health.Chairman Senate further added that the Government must ensure the presence of relevant ministers and officers in the Committee meetings of the Senate and other Parliamentary affairs.Chaired by Senator Khushbakht Shujat, the meeting was attended by Senator Mian Muhammad AteeqShaikh, Senator Dr.

Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Liaqat Khan Tarakai, Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Dr.Asad Ashraf, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Dr. Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, Dr. SikandarMandhro, Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, Senator Sardar Muhammad ShafiqTareen and senior officers from Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations along with all concerned.