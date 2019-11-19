UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committee Expresses Concern Over Absence Of Minster, Secretary

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 06:54 PM

Committee expresses concern over absence of Minster, Secretary

The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services and Regulation has expressed concern over absence of Minster of Health, Secretary Ministry of National Health Services and Regulation and DG Health

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th November, 2019) The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services and Regulation has expressed concern over absence of Minster of Health, Secretary Ministry of National Health Services and Regulation and DG Health.The Committee showed concern on the absence of relevant authorities and it ended on a note of protest.

Members asserted that this meeting cannot convene unless the Ministry is serious about resolving the issue of the masses.They said that this is a breach of privilege of Parliament and only through Parliamentary committee recommendations things can progress.

The matter was brought to the notice of the Chairman Senate in the presence of the Leader of the House, Senator Shibli Faraz as in Committee's view; it was a breach of privilege. Honourable Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and the Leader of the House, Senator Shibli Faraz took serious notice of this issue.

Chairman Senate assured the members that strict action will be taken against the Minister of Health, Secretary Ministry of National Health Services and Regulation and DG Health.Chairman Senate further added that the Government must ensure the presence of relevant ministers and officers in the Committee meetings of the Senate and other Parliamentary affairs.Chaired by Senator Khushbakht Shujat, the meeting was attended by Senator Mian Muhammad AteeqShaikh, Senator Dr.

Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Liaqat Khan Tarakai, Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Dr.Asad Ashraf, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Dr. Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, Dr. SikandarMandhro, Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, Senator Sardar Muhammad ShafiqTareen and senior officers from Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations along with all concerned.

Related Topics

Senate Protest Parliament Progress Tangi All From Government Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

PM to go on official visit of three countries

29 minutes ago

UAE determined to prepare new generations equipped ..

41 minutes ago

Law Minister says Shehbaz Sharif could face contem ..

42 minutes ago

Commander Turkish Armed Forces Visits Naval Headqu ..

48 minutes ago

PM welcomes release of two professors in Afghanist ..

53 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 19 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.