Committee expresses concern over delay in promotions, pending cases of PCSIR, PSQCA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology in its meeting held on Tuesday took serious notice of the increased number of pending service matters and court cases related to Pakistan Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology in its meeting held on Tuesday took serious notice of the increased number of pending service matters and court cases related to Pakistan Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR).

The meeting commenced with a detailed review of all pending and promotion cases and inquiries pertaining to DPC/PSQCA and PCSIR from 2010-18.

Chairman Committee, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed took serious notice of the increasing number of cases of pending and delayed inquiries.

The committee was informed that the main reason for delay in most cases was that the matter was sub judice.

A report on the matter will be submitted to the Committee within a month.

A discussion on the Private Member's Bill titled "The Pakistan Engineering Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 took place. A final decision on the Bill will be taken later.

Reviewing progress on virtual campus's regulations as directed by the committee in a meeting held on October 07, 2019, the committee was informed that a policy document had been formulated and would be implemented after being approved by the commission in March.

The issues pertaining to clearance of dues Rs.500 million to be recovered from students admitted on workers quota were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Senator Sikander Mandhro and senior officers from the Ministry of Science and Technology, HEC, PSQCA, PCSIR, CUI along with all concerned.