- Home
- Pakistan
- Committee expresses concerns over selection of MPhil, PhD scholars without any methodology
Committee Expresses Concerns Over Selection Of MPhil, PhD Scholars Without Any Methodology
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology in its third meeting held here Tuesday expressed concerns over selection of MPhil and PhD scholars under the project “Data Repository of Scientific Instrumentation of PCSIR” without following any methodology.
In the meeting chaired by Member National Assembly, Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, the committee expressed grave displeasure over the absence of Chairman Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) in the meeting.
The agenda was to obtain briefing from the Chairman PCSIR regarding functions and responsibilities of the Council who was reportedly engaged in another meeting at Skardu.
The Committee, taking notice over absence of the Chairman PCSIR, expressed displeasure and directed that recurrence of such practice should be avoided in future and parliamentary business should be given priority over every other assignment.
The committee has deferred the important issues due to the absence of the Chairman of the PCSIR.
The committee members raised pertinent questions regarding the ongoing PSDP projects 2024- 2025.
The Member of PCSIR briefed about the ongoing projects, which are Cultivation and Processing of Industrial Cannabis at PCSIR Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar, Data Repository of Scientific Instrumentation, Development of Computer Controlled Fermentors, Digital transformation, strengthening and automation of PCSIR, Research development and Innovation Programing PCSIR Medical Equipment and Devices Innovation Center(MEDICen) ,Gene Editing of Biological Agents for Nutritional Biochemical and Therapeutical purpose, Material Resource Centre and development of additive manufacturing and Reverse Engineering Centre, Upgradation of Medicinal Botanic Centre as National Centre for Herbal Medicine, Establishment of Medical Cannabis Greenhouses and Cannabis Analytical Laboratory.
The member PCSIR briefed the scope and functions of the PCSIR, which are Technology Development Industrial Linkages, Research and Development, Human Resource Development, Quality Control, Conformity Assessment Body (CAB) Consultancy, Troubleshooting Cultivation and Processing of Industrial Cannabis at PCSIR Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar.
The meeting was attended by MNAs including Abdul Karim Bijjar, Sadiq Iftikhar, Khuram Shahzad Virk, Ghous Muhammad, and senior officers of the Ministry of Science and Technology and PCSIR.
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WHO validates trachoma elimination as Pakistan's public health problem1 minute ago
-
Chairperson BISP urges youth to promote tolerance, critical thinking2 minutes ago
-
Tank Police conduct mock exercise2 minutes ago
-
LHC directs police to expedite submission of pending challans2 minutes ago
-
Pucar-15 helpline received 0.158 mln calls in September2 minutes ago
-
ICT police arrest 15 criminals, drugs and weapons seized11 minutes ago
-
Senate body on Petroleum rejects PMDC privatization11 minutes ago
-
Two gangsters held, valuables and weapons recovered12 minutes ago
-
One killed, 2 other injured in road mishap12 minutes ago
-
PM vows further relief as inflation slows at lowest in last four years in Sept21 minutes ago
-
Denmark, Pakistan to jointly work for green energy transition, climate resilience21 minutes ago
-
IHC accepts ICA for hearing regarding election tribunal21 minutes ago