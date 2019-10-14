Committee expresses dismay over non implementation of cabinet decision

The senate standing committee on Saffron has expressed anger and dismay over non proper implementation of cabinet decision regarding double the quota of students of engineering and medical colleges/universities throughout the country belonging to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) on an immediate basis

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) The senate standing committee on Saffron has expressed anger and dismay over non proper implementation of cabinet decision regarding double the quota of students of engineering and medical colleges/universities throughout the country belonging to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) on an immediate basis.The committee meeting was held on Monday with Taj Muhammad Afridi in the chair.

The committee chairman stated; "I feel very disappointment that department failed to give any satisfactory answer.The officials of KP Home Department has given detail briefing in this respect. The chairman committees stated that implementation on cabinet decision hadn't done despite passing of two year time period.

HEC and other departments are doing delaying tactics.

Senator Aurangzeb Orakzai has stated that we have got all legal and constitutional and urged upon the concerned department to take this matter seriously.

The situation is helping such students to divert to undesirable activities due to frustration.Secretary Saffron took this responsibility that he summoned the meeting of HEC, Home department and other officials.Senator Maulana Atta ur Rehman has stated that looting business was going on the name FATA and students were being unnecessary burden.

Committee was also told that suggestion of Rs 274 billion packages has already sent to Prime Minister and hoped approval would be given soon. Senator Aurangzeb Khan, Shamim Afradi, Sardar Muhammad Yaquoob Khan, Bilal ur Rehman and others officials attended the meeting.