Committee expresses satisfaction over PCSIR performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology in its fourth meeting held here Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the performance of Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR).

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly, Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood,

The meeting’s agenda was to receive a briefing from the Chairman of the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) regarding its functions, responsibilities, and the targets set and achieved, particularly over the last three years.

During the meeting, the committee expressed satisfaction with the briefing provided by the PCSIR.

The Committee also emphasized the need for the benefits of all PCSIR projects and research to be accessible to the general public.

The Chairman of PCSIR provided an overview of the organization, stating that PCSIR is the largest public sector Research and Development body in Pakistan, with a network of 17 laboratories and units, including 6 technical centers across the country.

The mandate of PCSIR is to conduct, promote, and guide scientific and technological research to address issues related to the establishment and development of industries in Pakistan.

Additionally, PCSIR disseminates the results of its research to various sectors to support the economic development of the country.

Since its establishment, PCSIR has made significant contributions in import substitution and exports by enhancing the production activities and technological processes within both public and private sector industries.

The Chairman and other members of the committee appreciated the efforts of Dr Syed Hussain Abidi, SI, Chairman PCSIR in the revamping of the organisation.

He welcomed the invitation by Chairman PCSIR to review the latest technology development in PCSIR research complex in Lahore.

PCSIR has played an important role in human resource development, meeting the needs of academic institutions.

The meeting was attended by the following MNAs: Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Irfan Ali Laghari, Khuram Shahzad Virk, Ghous Muhammad, Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan, along with senior officers from the Ministry of Science and Technology and PCSIR.