Committee For Sustainable Development Meets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 07:48 PM

Sustainable Development Goals Committee met at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Sustainable Development Goals Committee met at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Monday.

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed.

While addressing the meeting, he said officers should devise strategies to attain goals of development.

He said the targets of these developments include eradication of poverty, provision of education, health and drinking water, sanitation, gender equality and economic development.

