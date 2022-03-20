UrduPoint.com

Committee Formed At Divisional Level For Wheat Procurement Scheme 2022-23

Published March 20, 2022

Committee formed at divisional level for wheat procurement scheme 2022-23

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :The arrangements for wheat procurement and gunny bags distribution have been kicked off across Multan Division.

The committee headed by Commissioner Multan division Dr Irshad Ahmad as convener has been constituted at divisional level for wheat procurement scheme 2022-23 as per directions of Punjab government whereas Deputy Director food was deputed as secretary of the said committee.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Region, Director Agriculture and two individuals from Civil Society were also the part of the committee.

The committee will be responsible for the smooth redressal of grievances and implementation of the policy guidelines during wheat procurement scheme 2022-23.

Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed has issued circular to the Deputy Commissioners of the Division to notify the district committees and to hold meetings to review the wheat procurement campaign in detail.

