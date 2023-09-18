Open Menu

Committee Formed At IUB For Awareness About Drug Abuse, Narcotics

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2023 | 06:40 PM

On the direction of the Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, a committee has been established to create awareness about the side effects of drugs and discourage their use

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :On the direction of the Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, a committee has been established to create awareness about the side effects of drugs and discourage their use.

The objectives of setting up the committee include seminars, workshops, and special awareness sessions for students and parents on all campuses to create awareness about drug-related diseases.

Establishing a policy based on clear and strict rules regarding anti-drugs on the campus, arranging special tests related to drug use, coordinating with law enforcement agencies in this regard, patrolling all campuses by the security department and other actions are ongoing.

Committee members include Prof. Dr. Faizuddin Ahmed, Chairman Committee, Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil, Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf, Prof. Dr. Nasreen Akhtar, Prof. Dr. Shair Muhammad Malik, Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, Chief Security Officer and Dr. Muhammad Usman Cheema.

In this regard, the seminar series organized by the committee has started.

The first seminar was organized by the Faculty of Law at the Abbasia Campus.

The guest speaker, Dr. Saeed Akhtar Chaudhry, Associate Professor (Retd.), Psychiatrist, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur, met with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar.

The Vice-Chancellor appreciated their participation in the seminar. Dean Faculty of Law Prof. Dr. Rao Imran Habib presided over the seminar. Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil, Chairman Committee, and members were present. Dr. Saeed Akhtar Chaudhry said that currently, 6 percent of Pakistan's total population is using drugs in any way.

There is a need to control the availability of drugs. Social support should be ensured to solve psychological problems while improving the individual and collective environment.

The causes of the breakdown of the family system should be examined and awareness should be created about mental disorders. Dean Faculty of Law Prof. Dr. Rao Imran Habib and Dr. Muhammad Usman Cheema thanked Dr. Saeed Akhtar Chaudhry.

More Stories From Pakistan