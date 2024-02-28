Committee Formed For Persuading Political Parties To Vote For Zardari
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has formed a four-member committee for persuading different political parties to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Asif Ali Zardari.
According to the notification issued here by the Chairman’s Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro, the committee is comprised of senior leaders including Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Parvez Sharaf, Syed Khursheed Shah, and Syed Naveed Qamar.
It is pertinent to mention here that earlier during the last week, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the PPP had announced Asif Ali Zardari as a joint candidate for the presidential elections.
Addressing a joint press conference at Zardari House in Islamabad, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will once again be the country’s prime minister.
Bilawal Bhutto also said that the PML-N would support his father Asif Ali Zardari for the president’s slot. “Asif Zardari would be our joint candidate for president,” he said, adding that they all want to work according to the hopes of the people.
