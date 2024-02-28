Open Menu

Committee Formed For Persuading Political Parties To Vote For Zardari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Committee formed for persuading political parties to vote for Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has formed a four-member committee for persuading different political parties to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Asif Ali Zardari.

According to the notification issued here by the Chairman’s Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro, the committee is comprised of senior leaders including Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Parvez Sharaf, Syed Khursheed Shah, and Syed Naveed Qamar.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier during the last week, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the PPP had announced Asif Ali Zardari as a joint candidate for the presidential elections.

Addressing a joint press conference at Zardari House in Islamabad, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will once again be the country’s prime minister.

Bilawal Bhutto also said that the PML-N would support his father Asif Ali Zardari for the president’s slot. “Asif Zardari would be our joint candidate for president,” he said, adding that they all want to work according to the hopes of the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Prime Minister Syed Khursheed Shah Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Muslim All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears bef ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC

11 minutes ago
 Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high po ..

Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance de ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

4 hours ago
 US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

13 hours ago
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

13 hours ago
 Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth con ..

Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9

13 hours ago
 Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'g ..

Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says

13 hours ago
 QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

13 hours ago
 MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March ..

MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1

13 hours ago
 HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enh ..

HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan