Committee formed for preparing private housing schemes rules

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) department has constituted a committee for preparing the draft of Punjab Private Housing Schemes Rules, 2022.

As per a notification, issued here on Thursday, the committee had been asked to prepare the draft of the rules in accordance with the Punjab Local Government Act, 2022.

The committee had been further tasked to submit draft of rules within seven days.

Project Management Unit (PMU) Project Director Umme Laila Naqvi would be convenor of the committee, whereas Senior Urban Planner Imran Sakhi and Director (Architecture) Muhammad Hayat would be its members.