Committee Formed For Reconstruction, Redesigning Of Historic Spin Jumaat

Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Thursday chaired a meeting to take review of `Peshawar Revival Plan' wherein it was decided that Spin Jumaat (white mosque) at University Road would be reconstructed and the road in front of the mosque be widened to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

At the meeting a committee was constituted under the headship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Gul Bano and Director PDA, Administrator Auqaf, XEn C&W, Director Archeology and area elders as its members to work out on the reconstruction plan of historical 'Spin Jumaat' at University Road.

The committee was assigned to present a detailed report on reconstruction, demolishing of the old structure, designing and cost of the Spin Jumaat within ten days of time.

It was decided that the 72-year-old structure of the Spin Jumaat would be demolished and a new state of the art structure of the mosque would be raised that would add further beauty to the area.

The meeting also decided that besides preserving the historical value of the mosque, the in front University Road would also be widened to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The meeting was told that with reconstruction of the mosque, an extra number of faithful would be able to offer prayers.

Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud directed that the slip road from University Road to KTH Emergency should also be reconstructed and widened.

