Committee Formed For Welfare Of Retired PHP Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Committee formed for welfare of retired PHP employees

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :In line with special directives of Inspector General Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) Sargodha region has formed a special committee of the department to solve the issues, matters and problems of retired employees of the department.

The main purpose of forming the committee is to provide proper guidelines for different welfare funds and pensions.

Patrolling Sargodha region Superintendent Police (SP) Akhtar Hussain Joyia would be the chairman of the committee, while Deputy Superintendent Naveed Murtaza Cheema will be convener. Retired DSP Abdul Razzaq, Sub-inspector Shahadat Ali and Constable Asad Ali will be part of the committee.

