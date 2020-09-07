Committee formed on K-Electric issues for one-window operation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :In compliance with the Supreme Court's direction, the Ministry of Energy on Monday formed a committee to look into the matters of K-Electric for one-window operation.

According to the Press Release, The committee, headed by Additional Secretary Power Waseem Mukhtar, would consist of Additional Secretary Petroleum Division and representatives from National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), Karachi-Electric, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) and Power Division.

The decision with regard to the committee formation has been taken in a meeting chaired by Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan, and attended among others by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power Shahzad Qasim, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Chairman NEPRA Tauseef Faruqi, Secretary Power Omer Rasul, Chairman and Members of K-Electric board, CPPA, NTDC and Power Division officials.

The committee would look into the matters of K-Electric and work under a mechanism of one-window operation to ensure provision of uninterrupted power supply to people of Karachi by removing all hurdles as per directives of the Supreme Court.

Minister of Power Division Omar Ayub directed the K-Electric to arrange pump and other machinery for drainage of water from electricity sub-stations in Karachi, besides preparing lists of all such stations where rain-water had converged.

According to the news release, Sui Southern Gas Company would increase gas supply to power plants operating in Korangi, which would help generate additional 100MW to 150MW power for K-Electric.

The NTDC assured the meeting to expedite work on D-Line of Jamshoro and complete it by next year from where 400MW additional electricity would be provided to K-Electric through national grid.

The Chairman NEPRA briefed the meeting about public hearing held in the light of Supreme Court directives and decisions taken to redress the public grievances.

The Power Division had initiated coordination with Cabinet and Ministry of Law over the appointment of members of NEPRA Appellate Tribunal and Chairman as per the apex court directives.

The Power Division had already written to the Cabinet Division for appointment of the NEPRA Appellate Tribunal members and chairman.

The meeting directed the K-Electric to increase coordination with provincial departments.