Committee Formed To Address Concerns Of Rondu Quake Affectees

Published November 23, 2022

Committee formed to address concerns of Rondu quake affectees

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan on Wednesday constituted a special committee to develop proposal and address the concerns of the Rondu earthquake affectees

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan on Wednesday constituted a special committee to develop proposal and address the concerns of the Rondu earthquake affectees.

He assured to resolve the issues of the earthquake affectees during a meeting with the core committee of Rondo affectees.

The committee will comprise of Minister Tourism Raja Nasir Ali Khan, Secretary Home, Secretary Finance, Secretary Power, DG Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) and officials of district administration Skardu.

