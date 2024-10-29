Open Menu

Committee Formed To Appoint VCs At Universities

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Committee formed to appoint VCs at universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday constituted a committee to appoint vice-chancellors at the public sector universities.

According to a notification from the KP government, Professor Abdullah Malik will be the convener of this Academic Surge Committee.

It said Anwar ul Hassan Gilani, Muhammad Aslam Baig, Dr Sara Safdar will be the members of the committee and the Secretary of Higher education will act as Secretary for the committee.

Sources said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19 public sector universities have no vice chancellors adding that the vacancies have already been advertised in national dailies.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education From Government

Recent Stories

Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

2 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

2 hours ago
 'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split wit ..

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika

2 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

2 hours ago
 Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from ..

Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

5 hours ago
No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

15 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

15 hours ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

15 hours ago
 957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-rel ..

957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year

15 hours ago
 Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for ..

Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control

15 hours ago
 Death sentence awarded to four cops

Death sentence awarded to four cops

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan