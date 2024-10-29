Committee formed to appoint VCs at universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday constituted a committee to appoint vice-chancellors at the public sector universities.

According to a notification from the KP government, Professor Abdullah Malik will be the convener of this Academic Surge Committee.

It said Anwar ul Hassan Gilani, Muhammad Aslam Baig, Dr Sara Safdar will be the members of the committee and the Secretary of Higher education will act as Secretary for the committee.

Sources said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19 public sector universities have no vice chancellors adding that the vacancies have already been advertised in national dailies.

