Committee formed to ascertain causes of suicide attempts

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Zulfiqar Mahar has constituted 7-member committee to ascertain motive behind suicide attempts in the division including Tharparkar

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Zulfiqar Mahar has constituted 7-member committee to ascertain motive behind suicide attempts in the division including Tharparkar.

According to details, Human Rights activist Kashif bajeer will be the Chairman of committee while Partab Shewani, Dr, Lakshman Khatri, Gautam Rathi, Advocate Hajiayani Anjoo, DSP Mithi Ayoub Dars and Inspector Fauzia Nasir were its members.Committee will present its findings with 15 days.