Committee Formed To Assess Damages To KP House: CM KP

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Committee formed to assess damages to KP House: CM KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur announced on Wednesday that a committee has been formed to estimate the damages to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad.

The chief minister indicated that consultations regarding legal action besides formulation of a strategy would be undertaken.

Addressing the KP cabinet meeting here, the chief minister emphasized that there would be no compromise on constitutional rights and the provincial autonomy granted under the 18th Amendment.

He described the incidents during the PTI protests and at the KP House in Islamabad as intolerable.

Deploring the police raids and damages of property at the KP House, the CM alleged that police officers and Rescue 1122 officials, along with rescue equipment, were unlawfully detained.

He vowed to take strict action against the Islamabad police and administration if any torture against them was proven.

As the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he stated that the necessary security personnel and equipment would accompany him wherever he goes.

