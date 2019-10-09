Committee formed to audit state lands

The Punjab government has decided to conduct a detailed audit of all state lands in the province and for this purpose, an audit committee headed by Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has been formed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has decided to conduct a detailed audit of all state lands in the province and for this purpose, an audit committee headed by Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has been formed.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, the committee has been assigned task to conduct a complete audit of state lands across the province.

The provincial minister for Revenue will be Deputy Convener while the member Colonies will act as Secretary-cum-member of the Committee.

Other members include: Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR), Secretary Law and DG Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA).

The committee will collect data on agricultural, residential, commercial, allotted, leased, un-utilized and encroached land in each district while collecting the data of annual income and arrears from those lands.

Raja Basharat has said the committee was beginning the audit work immediately and it would submit a detailed report on all issues to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar within a month.

He said the committee would conduct a special audit of housing schemes created in the province, especially fake housing schemes so that legal action could be taken against such fake schemes.