Committee formed to collected funds for affected people of KP

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A 15-member committee, headed by Mian Javed Iqbal (Group Leader) and Rehan Naseem Bharara, President, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI, has been constituted to collect funds and support the government and armed forces in providing immediate relief and rehabilitation to those affected by the recent natural calamity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the northern areas.

Addressing a joint meeting with leading businessmen and heads of various industrial, commercial, and business associations, FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara announced the establishment of a disaster management fund amounting to Rs. 5 million.

Expressing condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, he assured the displaced individuals of full support and assistance.

Bharara emphasized that the business community and philanthropists of Faisalabad have consistently played a vital role in extending relief during past flood and rain disasters. He affirmed that they will once again fulfill their national and moral duty by contributing generously to support the affected individuals.

He added that the flood relief committee would not only focus on fundraising but also ensure the transparent and equitable distribution of aid in coordination with relevant government agencies and the armed forces.