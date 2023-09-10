Open Menu

Committee Formed To Combat Electricity Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2023 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :On the special directives of Punjab Government, the district administration of Rawalpindi has taken a solid step on Sunday to combat electricity theft in the region.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, the District Enforcement Committee has been established with Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Waheed Sadiq as its focal person.

The Committee will include members from the local police force and the district administration. In this regard, a Control Room has been set up at the Rawalpindi Civil Defense Office. Citizens can now report about the electricity theft by calling on 051-9292963.

The government has appealed to the public to cooperate in this effort to curb electricity theft. This approach signifies a strong commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent distribution of electricity resources in Rawalpindi.

