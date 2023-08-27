Open Menu

Committee Formed To Conduct Election Of Blind Welfare Association

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The annual general body meeting of the Hyderabad Blind Welfare Association was held in Latifabad here Sunday. The meeting formed a three-member committee through mutual consultation for the upcoming elections 2023-24. The committee which included Syed Mahmood Ali as the Chairman of the Election Committee, along with Afra and Mashooq Jamali as the members, will be responsible for making arrangements for the election.

During the meeting, General Secretary A.D Pirzada said that the efforts made by the office bearers for the improvement and progress of the organization dedicated to the welfare and empowerment of visually impaired individuals were commendable, said a press release.

He emphasized that those individuals should be elected who will work for the betterment of visually impaired people without any greed.

The meeting was attended by the Association's Finance Secretary Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain, Vice President Allah Din, Mashooq Jamali, Abdul Ghafoor, Syed Mahmood Ali, Afra, Ashiq Ali, Yasin, Ms. Shahnaz and others.

