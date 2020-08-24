Committee formed to conduct inquiry against Hyderabad Police officials

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has constituted an inquiry committee to probe allegations of misconduct, and patronizing criminals and anti-social elements by certain officials of Hyderabad Police

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has constituted an inquiry committee to probe allegations of misconduct, and patronizing criminals and anti-social elements by certain officials of Hyderabad Police.

According to a notification, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Karachi Javed Akbar Riaz and Senior Superintendent South Shiraz Nazar would hold an inquiry against Deputy Superintendent of Police Faheem Ahmed Farooqui, inspectors Javed Jalbani and Junaid Abbasi, and sub-inspectors Niaz Panhwar and Muneer Abbassi.