UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committee Formed To Conduct Inquiry Against Hyderabad Police Officials

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:08 PM

Committee formed to conduct inquiry against Hyderabad Police officials

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has constituted an inquiry committee to probe allegations of misconduct, and patronizing criminals and anti-social elements by certain officials of Hyderabad Police

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has constituted an inquiry committee to probe allegations of misconduct, and patronizing criminals and anti-social elements by certain officials of Hyderabad Police.

According to a notification, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Karachi Javed Akbar Riaz and Senior Superintendent South Shiraz Nazar would hold an inquiry against Deputy Superintendent of Police Faheem Ahmed Farooqui, inspectors Javed Jalbani and Junaid Abbasi, and sub-inspectors Niaz Panhwar and Muneer Abbassi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Hyderabad Shiraz Criminals

Recent Stories

Russian Lawmaker Recalls US Report on Impact of Si ..

51 seconds ago

Police conducts search operation in R. A Bazzar ar ..

53 seconds ago

172 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Sindh

55 seconds ago

Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Syria, Note Interest in C ..

57 seconds ago

Head of Sicily at Loggerheads With Italian Gov't O ..

3 minutes ago

SEF plans to train over 5,000 teachers in 3rd pha ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.