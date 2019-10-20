UrduPoint.com
Committee Formed To Control Hepatitis Spreading

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 10:50 PM

Committee formed to control hepatitis spreading

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department has formed a committee for Hepatitis Control Programme to control fast spreading hepatitis disease across the province.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid will be its head and this committee would look after and work for the betterment of Hepatitis Control Programme in province.

Secretary P&S Health Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that this committee would review the working of the Hepatitis Control Programme at district level and present report reviewing number and tests of the patients.

This committee will launch a special drive where patients of hepatitis would be in big number,he concluded.

