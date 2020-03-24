Committee formed to coordinate research on corona vaccine: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the Ministry of Science and Technology had constituted a committee headed by renowned scientist Dr Atta ur Rahman to coordinate research on the coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the Ministry of Science and Technology had constituted a committee headed by renowned scientist Dr Atta ur Rahman to coordinate research on the coronavirus.

The minister, in a tweet, said the committee, which would coordinate research on the corona vaccine and other related issues, would also receive the support of global research institutions. In addition, the Science Foundation was also launching data research to find out answers of some important questions, he added.