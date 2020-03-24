UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committee Formed To Coordinate Research On Corona Vaccine: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:35 PM

Committee formed to coordinate research on corona vaccine: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the Ministry of Science and Technology had constituted a committee headed by renowned scientist Dr Atta ur Rahman to coordinate research on the coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the Ministry of Science and Technology had constituted a committee headed by renowned scientist Dr Atta ur Rahman to coordinate research on the coronavirus.

The minister, in a tweet, said the committee, which would coordinate research on the corona vaccine and other related issues, would also receive the support of global research institutions. In addition, the Science Foundation was also launching data research to find out answers of some important questions, he added.

Related Topics

Technology Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etisalat AGM approves full-year 2019 dividends of ..

56 minutes ago

Tecno receives orders worth 3.4M dollar within min ..

1 hour ago

Singapore Toughens Social Distancing Rules After C ..

3 minutes ago

Pentagon Reports 82 New Coronavirus Cases

6 minutes ago

Iran Calls for Ceasefire in Armed Conflict in Yeme ..

6 minutes ago

US State of Maryland Registers 349 New COVID-19 Ca ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.